Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP): Price Now Near $15.84; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, TUP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.21 (1.34%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

TUP ranks 13th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Rubber and Plastic Products stocks.

TUP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TUP’s price is up $0.28 (1.79%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row TUP has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Tupperware Brands Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TUP: Daily RSI Analysis TUP’s RSI now stands at 52.459.

Note: TUP and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with TUP declining at a slower rate than RSI.

For TUP News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on TUP may find value in this recent story:

