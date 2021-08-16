Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP): Price Now Near $24.93; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TUP

At the moment, TUP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.49 (2%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TUP has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

TUP ranks 6th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Rubber and Plastic Products stocks.

TUP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TUP’s price is up $0.15 (0.62%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 and 50 day changed directions on TUP; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Tupperware Brands Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TUP: Daily RSI Analysis For TUP, its RSI is now at 67.97.

TUP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

