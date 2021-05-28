Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A S (TKC): Price Now Near $4.63; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TKC

Currently, TKC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.22%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that TKC has seen 3 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

TKC ranks 40th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

TKC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TKC’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.64%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that TKC has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on TKC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A S’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.