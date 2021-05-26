Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A S (TKC): Price Now Near $4.68; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TKC

At the moment, TKC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.65%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row TKC has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 50 hour changed directions on TKC; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TKC ranks 37th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

TKC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TKC’s price is up $0.11 (2.41%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A S’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.