Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A S (TKC): Price Up $0 (0.11)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.16)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TKC

At the moment, TKC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row TKC has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Communication stocks, TKC ranks 39th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TKC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TKC’s price is up $0 (0.11%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A S’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TKC: Daily RSI Analysis TKC’s RSI now stands at 60.

