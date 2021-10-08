Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX): Price Now Near $47.66; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TPTX

At the time of this writing, TPTX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, TPTX ranks 17th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TPTX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TPTX’s price is up $1 (2.15%) from the day prior. TPTX has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TPTX: Daily RSI Analysis For TPTX, its RSI is now at 6.0096.

TPTX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

