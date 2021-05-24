Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ): Price Down $-0.16 (-0.95)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.27 (-1.59)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TRQ

At the moment, TRQ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.27 (-1.59%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TRQ has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 hour changed directions on TRQ; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, TRQ ranks 35th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TRQ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TRQ’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.95%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as TRQ has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.