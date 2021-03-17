Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ): Price Down $-0.18 (-1.09)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.18 (-1.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TRQ

At the moment, TRQ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.18 (-1.08%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TRQ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TRQ’s price is down $-0.18 (-1.09%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as TRQ has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

