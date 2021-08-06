Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ): Price Now Near $15.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TRQ

At the time of this writing, TRQ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.33%) from the hour prior. TRQ has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, TRQ ranks 38th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TRQ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TRQ’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.45%) from the day prior. TRQ has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TRQ: Daily RSI Analysis For TRQ, its RSI is now at 0.

TRQ and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

