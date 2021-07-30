Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ): Price Now Near $16.51; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TRQ

Currently, TRQ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.43%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that TRQ has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TRQ ranks 1st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks.

TRQ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TRQ’s price is up $1.08 (7%) from the day prior. TRQ has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TRQ: Daily RSI Analysis TRQ’s RSI now stands at 100.

TRQ and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For TRQ News Traders

Investors and traders in TRQ may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

UPDATE 2-Miner Turquoise Hill’s profit beats on strong output, metal prices

Canadian miner Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd on Thursday beat estimates for second-quarter profit, bolstered by a strong output from the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia and higher prices of copper and gold. Bullion prices also rose in the second quarter as a weak dollar and pandemic-related uncertainties lifted its safe-haven appeal. Turquoise Hill’s copper production from Oyu Tolgoi stood at 36,735 tonnes in the quarter, compared with 36,495 ounces last year.

