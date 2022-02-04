Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.47. Tuya shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 3,368 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tuya by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 88,485 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Tuya by 11.9% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,077,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,873,000 after acquiring an additional 221,673 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tuya by 2,397.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 278,573 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

