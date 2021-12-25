Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Sells $267,400.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TWLO stock opened at $267.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.00 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

