Twilio Inc (TWLO): Price Now Near $337.23; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TWLO

At the time of this writing, TWLO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.64 (-0.19%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as TWLO has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, TWLO ranks 12th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TWLO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TWLO’s price is up $4.02 (1.21%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as TWLO has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Twilio Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.