Twilio Inc (TWLO): Price Now Near $359.9; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TWLO

Currently, TWLO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.82 (-0.5%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on TWLO; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TWLO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TWLO’s price is down $-0.34 (-0.09%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on TWLO; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Twilio Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For TWLO News Traders

Investors and traders in TWLO may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

My Message for Twilio Investors

In his final “Executive Decision” segment of Friday’s Mad Money program, Jim Cramer checked in Jeff Lawson, chairman and CEO of cloud communications platform Twilio . Lawson explained that Twilio is a platform that allows developers to communicate with their customers, whether that be via voice, text, email or video.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market