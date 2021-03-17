Twilio Inc (TWLO): Price Now Near $361.1; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TWLO

At the moment, TWLO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.21 (-0.61%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TWLO has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on TWLO; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TWLO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TWLO’s price is up $5.75 (1.56%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that TWLO has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Twilio Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For TWLO News Traders

Investors and traders in TWLO may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Cloopen Group: The Struggle To Become The Next Twilio

On February 9, 2021, China’s largest Cloud communication company, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS), was listed on the New York Stock Exchange, becoming the first Chinese SaaS company to do so in 2021. RAAS priced 20 million American depositary shares (“ADSs”) at USD 16 and raised USD 320 million in…

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market