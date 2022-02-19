Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Body

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 215,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 131,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Sabre by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,772 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its stake in Sabre by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

