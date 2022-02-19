Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $2.92 Million in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Body

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Bruker by 3,046.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 676,300 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 266.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after acquiring an additional 589,166 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bruker by 56.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,736,000 after acquiring an additional 583,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bruker by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth about $40,590,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $56.93 and a one year high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).