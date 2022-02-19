Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Body

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 81.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after buying an additional 63,546 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 416,355 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,330,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 34.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $5,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAN opened at $110.32 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

