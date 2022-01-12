Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

