Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO): Price Now Near $5.84; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TWO

Currently, TWO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.34%) from the hour prior. TWO has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TWO ranks 86th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

TWO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TWO’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. TWO has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on TWO; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows TWO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TWO: Daily RSI Analysis For TWO, its RSI is now at 0.

TWO and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

<500 - Internal server error