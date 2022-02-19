Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 458,799 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Body

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1,042.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,799 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $49,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,927,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Duke Energy by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 716,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after acquiring an additional 196,569 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average is $102.47. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

