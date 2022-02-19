Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 646,900 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Body

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1,845.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 646,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $38,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

