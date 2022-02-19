Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 812,800 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Body

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 1,009.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in onsemi were worth $40,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in onsemi by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in onsemi by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in onsemi by 156.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in onsemi by 63.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in onsemi by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,694,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,312,000 after acquiring an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON).