Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 6,057.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $35,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.75. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

