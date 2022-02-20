Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $26.90 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Body

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,272,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 252,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $26,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 65.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 131,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the second quarter worth $727,000. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Sabre by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,907,000 after buying an additional 4,511,772 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its holdings in Sabre by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sabre by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.52 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

