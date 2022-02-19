Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 53,500 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Body

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $46,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $103.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

