Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $66.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.98 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

