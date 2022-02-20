Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 133,600 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Body

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $27,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.80.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $26,254,669. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $126.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.08 and its 200 day moving average is $239.45. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.71 and a 1 year high of $440.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

