Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 429,200 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 429,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $22,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 600,821 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 114,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,365 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFA. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.60. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

