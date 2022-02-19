Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $43.30 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Body

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 223,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 165,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,945,000 after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 232,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $22,845,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,789,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME stock opened at $236.62 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $6,329,904. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.07.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

