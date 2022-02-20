Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 278,465 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Body

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 102.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 278,465 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $29,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 132.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 49,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Shares of NSA opened at $57.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

