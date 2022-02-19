Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Body

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $60,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after buying an additional 454,793 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after buying an additional 435,984 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,922,000 after buying an additional 280,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $158.27 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).