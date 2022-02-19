Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 203,200 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Body

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 797,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $48,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $68.86.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).