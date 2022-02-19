Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $798,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Body

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,740 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $32.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

