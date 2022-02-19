Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $1.07 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Body

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).