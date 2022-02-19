Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 7,067 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Body

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,799,000 after acquiring an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,846,000 after acquiring an additional 67,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $264.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.58 and a 200 day moving average of $288.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).