Tyler Brous Acquires 2,500 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Tyler Brous bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tyler Brous also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Tyler Brous acquired 2,500 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $17,525.00.

STTK opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $59.57.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $933,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,481,000 after acquiring an additional 857,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks