Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL): Price Now Near $453.24; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TYL

Currently, TYL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.5 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

TYL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TYL’s price is up $1.89 (0.42%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TYL’s price action over the past 90 days.

