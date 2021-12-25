U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

STX stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.30.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).