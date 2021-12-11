U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 548,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

USX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $491.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.44 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

