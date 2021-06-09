Uber Technologies Inc (UBER): Price Down $-0.12 (-0.24)% Over Past Day, Up $0.16 (0.31)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UBER

At the time of this writing, UBER (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.31%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

UBER ranks 216th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

UBER’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, UBER’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.24%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row UBER has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows UBER’s price action over the past 90 days.