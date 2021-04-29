Uber Technologies Inc (UBER): Price Down $-1.17 (-2)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.41 (-2.4)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UBER

500 – Internal server error The hourly chart shows that UBER has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, UBER ranks 248th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

UBER’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, UBER’s price is down $-1.17 (-2%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Uber Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For UBER News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on UBER may find value in this recent story:

Uber and Walgreens Launch New Nationwide Vaccine Appointment and Ride Scheduling Feature Through the Uber app

Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Walgreens unveiled a new feature that allows consumers to book vaccination appointments at a Walgreens location and also schedule their Uber ride to the vaccination appointment all with a few taps through the Uber app.

