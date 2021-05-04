Uber Technologies Inc (UBER): Price Now Near $53.06; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for UBER

At the time of this writing, UBER (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.27 (0.51%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

UBER ranks 256th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

UBER’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, UBER’s price is down $-1.84 (-3.35%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on UBER; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows UBER’s price action over the past 90 days.

