UBS Group AG Acquires 185,070 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 756,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,070 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $193,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,933,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $265.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.52. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.573 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

