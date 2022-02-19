UBS Group AG Has $273.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Body

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $273,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 948.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,290,000 after acquiring an additional 204,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.23.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

