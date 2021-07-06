UBS Group AG (UBS): Price Now Near $15.14; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for UBS

Currently, UBS's price is down $-0.12 (-0.82%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row UBS has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, UBS ranks 76th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

UBS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, UBS’s price is down $-0.27 (-1.75%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as UBS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 50 day changed directions on UBS; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows UBS’s price action over the past 90 days.