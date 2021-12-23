UBS Group Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $30.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,593 shares of company stock worth $12,106,861 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained