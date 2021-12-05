UBS Group Downgrades DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Neutral

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $350.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s previous close.

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.17. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 8.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

