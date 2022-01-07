UBS Group Trims Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price to $13.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.08.

BBBY opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 84,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing