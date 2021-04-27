UDR Inc (UDR): Price Down $-0.16 (-0.34)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.04)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UDR

At the time of this writing, UDR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.04%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as UDR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

UDR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, UDR’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.34%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows UDR’s price action over the past 90 days.

For UDR News Traders

Investors and traders in UDR may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

UDR to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock?

While UDR’s Q1 results will likely reflect gains from innovative technological solutions and portfolio diversification, the tepid environment in its urban markets and elevated concessions are concerns.

